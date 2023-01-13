NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday (January 13) granted bail to Dr Anand Rai, the whistleblower in the Vyapam scam.

He was arrested in a case related to alleged violence during a dharna.

The bail was granted by a Supreme Court bench headed by the chief justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

Rai was arrested on November 15, 2022. The trial court judge refused him bail on November 17, 2022.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court also dismissed Rai’s bail application on December 12, 2022, following which he approached the Supreme Court.

Last year, the Supreme Court had refused to quash another FIR registered against Rai under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act over an alleged derogatory Facebook post made by him against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Deputy Secretary Laxman Markam.