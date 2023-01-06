BHOPAL: A training aircraft crashed into a temple at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

One of the pilots of the plane succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The pilot was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital before he died.

The plane crash took place at around 11:30 pm on Thursday.

The crash probably happened as the aircraft, belonging to a private aviation training academy, tried to land in dense fog at night, officials said.

The plane hit the dome of a temple and electricity wires while landing.

The crash site is three km away from Chorhatta airstrip.

Captain Vimal Kumar (50), resident of Patna, was killed while trainee pilot Sonu Yadav (23), resident of Jaipur suffered injuries and was admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said.

The plane belonged to ‘Falcon Aviation Academy’.

No locals were hurt in the crash while the trainee pilot was out of danger.