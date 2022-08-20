Applications are invited for various legal positions in Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Consultant (Legal) on contract basis initially for a period of 02 Years and extendable for 01 more year for Delhi HQ, SAI Regional Centres anywhere in India and various schemes operated by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS).

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Legal)

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification : Bachelors of Law (LLB) from a recognized University

Essential Experience: Minimum 05 years of experience (In a relevant field as mentioned in JD) after attaining Bachelor of Law (LLB) from a recognized university OR Minimum 03 years of experience (In a relevant field as mentioned in JD) after attaining Masters of Law from a recognized university

Desired Qualification : Masters of Law (LLM) from a recognized University OR Specialization in Sports Law

Desired Experience : Experience in any government/ Semi Govt. / Autonomous / PSU as per JD.

Job Description (JD) : Junior Consultant engaged in the field of law would be required to perform following functions:

i) To draft para-wise comments, counter affidavit, rejoinders, show cause notice, Contract, Agreements, Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs)

ii) Legal Opinion on various sports related matters/ administration matters.

iii) To assist/brief the Panel Counsel regarding various matters

iv) To appear before various courts along with the Panel Counsel on requirement basis.

v) To render all assistance to the officers of SAI in legal matters.

vi) To keep abreast of the latest development in laws regarding sports/ administration matter.

vii) To handle/ assist Departmental Inquiries/ preparation of reports.

viii) Any other task assigns by the reporting officer

Salary : Rs. 80,250/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

