Applications are invited for 20 vacant managerial positions in Spices Board.

Spices Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executives (Marketing), Executives (Development) & Trade Analyst on contract basis.

Name of post : Executive (Marketing)

No. of posts : 8

Location wise vacancies :

Gangtok, Sikkim : 1

Guwahati, Assam : 1

Guntur, A.P. : 1

Nizamabad, Telangana : 1

Guna Spices Park, M.P. : 1

Sivaganga Spices Park, Tamil Nadu : 1

Mumbai, Maharashtra : 1

Kochi, Kerala : 1

Educational Qualification : MBA (Marketing) or equivalent (Regular Course)

Experience : Minimum 2 Years of Experience in Marketing of Agri commodities/ Trade or Exports activities/ Implementation of infrastructure schemes etc

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs 40,000/-, per month based on level of experience and qualifications achieved by the selected Executive.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years

Name of post : Executive (Development)

No. of posts : 11

Location wise vacancies :

Mangan, Sikkim : 1

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh : 1

Kochi, Kerala: 2

Barabanki, U.P. : 1

Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu: 1

Warangal, A.P : 1

Nedumkantam, Kerala: 1

Sukhiapokri, West Bengal: 1

Ponda, Goa : 1

Una, H.P. : 1

Educational Qualification : B.Sc. (Agri./ Horti./ Forestry) (Regular Course)

OR

MSc. Botany (General / Specialization) (Regular Course)

Experience : Minimum Two years in the respective area of study or in Agri / horti related fields.

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs 40,000/-, per month based on level of experience and qualifications achieved by the selected Executive.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years

Name of post : Trade Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Location wise vacancies :

Kochi, Kerala : 1

Educational Qualification : MA (Economics) from a Recognized University under UGC (Regular Course)

Experience : Minimum 2 Years of Experience in Market Research / Trade or Exports Promotion/Data Analysis/ Digital Marketing / FMCG Experience.

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs 40,000/-, per month based on level of experience and qualifications achieved by the selected Executive.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications in the given format (format attached as Annexure I) along with relevant documents in support of qualification and

experience to the hrdatp.sb-ker@gov.in on or before August 19, 2022. Candidates should clearly mention the location of their choice in the Application.

The hard copy of the application may be submitted to the Secretary, Spices Board, Kochi on or before August 26, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

