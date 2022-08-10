Applications are invited for various driver positions in Geological Survey of India

Geological Survey of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ordinary Grade Driver, Group “C”, (Non-Gazetted, Non- Ministerial) in North Eastern Region.

Name of post : Ordinary Grade Driver

No. of posts : 25

Location wise vacancies :

Itanagar : 4

Guwahati : 3

Imphal : 1

Shillong : 9

Aizwal : 1

Dimapur : 3

Gangtok : 2

Agartala : 2

Qualification & Experience :

a) (i) Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University

(ii) Driving license for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) & Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV).

b) (i) 03 years’ experience in driving of trucks, jeeps or tractors from recognised organisation,

(ii) Experience in repairs and maintenance of vehicle

Age Limit : Not exceeding 25 years (relaxable for departmental candidates up to 40 years in accordance with the instructions or as per orders issued by the Central Government from time to time). Relaxation for SC, ST, OBC as per Government of India norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to “The Additional Director General & HOD, North Eastern Region, GSI, Lumbatngen, Rynjah, Shillong-793006” by registered/ speed post on or before 12th September,2022 by 17:00 hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

