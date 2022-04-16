Srinagar: A soldier reported to be of an Indian Army troop was killed during a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.

As per reports, a team of the Army had inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district.

Based on the input, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation to eliminate any possible threats to civilians.

Once the team reached the spot, they were shot at by the terrorists leading to the death of one soldier.

The identity of the martyred soldier is yet to be announced however, operations to eliminate the threats are still on.