Chennai: A quack has been arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar following a six-year-old boy’s death after getting an injection for fever.

As per reports, the deceased identified as Kavi Devanathan fell sick on November 4.

Worried about his condition, his father took him to the quack clinic named Catherine.

The quack during the treatment gave him an injection but that somewhere turned out to be worse.

After they returned home, his (the boy’s) leg began to swell and he started to have severe pain.

His father then rushed him to a private hospital and requested the doctor for a paracetamol injection.

Again when they returned home, the boy collapsed and even though this time the family took him to a government hospital, the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Following this, the boy’s father, Maheshwaran filed a complaint against the quack.

Based on the complaint an investigation was launched during which the police found that the quack, Catherine was not qualified to be a medical/medicinal practitioner.

The police also recovered several medicines and injection stock from her clinic.

She was immediately arrested and a further investigation into the matter has been initiated.