Guwahati: Heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh have claimed at least 16 lives in the last 24 hours.

Seven people died after a cloudburst in the Solan district, while nine others were killed in a landslide at a Shiv Temple in Shimla city.

The death toll in the state has risen to 21 in the last two days.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to the people to stay indoors and avoid going near drains or rivers.

He also asked people to move away from landslide-prone areas and requested tourists not to visit the state during this crisis.

Around 15 to 20 people are also feared buried in two landslides in Shimla city.

The other site is in the Fagli area, where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

Six people were rescued after the cloudburst at Mamligh village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan.

Two houses and one cowshed were washed away.

The dead in Solan were identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8), and Raksha (12).

All educational institutes in the hill state will be shut today in view of the safety of students amid heavy rains.

The Chief Minister has also spoken to all District Collectors in the state for feedback on the damage and devastation.