Guwahati: Amid floods wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, a married couple and a youth from Sonari in upper Assam’s Charaideo district have gone missing in the Himalayan state.

According to reports, the couple, Debashish Rajkhowa and Sikha Phukan, and the youth, Santanu Gogoi, were last seen in the Parbatipur area of Sonari on July 9. They had reportedly gone to Himachal Pradesh for sightseeing.

The family members of the missing persons have been unable to contact them since then. They have contacted the Himachal Pradesh Police, who have assured them that the couple is safe.

However, the family members are still worried as the police have not been able to make them get in touch with the couple.

The northern part of India has been hit by flash floods due to incessant heavy rainfall. Himachal Pradesh is the worst hit among the other states. On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued “red” and “orange” alerts for the next 24 hours for several districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years.

The search for the missing persons is still underway.