Srinagar: At least seven Indian Army soldiers were reported to have been dead while several others were injured as their vehicle fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh.

As per reports, the vehicle skidded near the area and fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet.

The Indian Army in a state said, “A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river, resulting in injuries to all occupants.”

Although all the soldiers were evacuation from the accident site and taken to an army field hospital for immediate medical attention, seven soldiers succumbed to injuries later.

The Indian Army authorities further stated that all efforts are being made to provide the soldiers with the best medical attention possible.

The Army also said that requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command is also being undertaken.