Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in IBPS in 2025.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Analyst Programmer- Python in 2025.

Name of post : Analyst Programmer- Python

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full Time B.Tech/ B.E. (Computer Science / Comp. Engineering) / MCA / M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp.

Science) from a recognised University / Institute

Experience :

Minimum 3 years of postqualification work experience in:

1. End-to-end software development (frontend and backend) using Python and Django framework.

2. Designing, developing, and deploying applications based on Microservices architecture, including RESTful APIs.

3. Frontend development using HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

4. Working in Linux-based environments for development, deployment, and performance tuning.

5. Strong experience with Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS), such as MySQL or MSSQL, with a focus on: Writing complex SQL queries, Data extraction, transformation, upload,

and update operations

6. Familiarity with: Web application security, session management, and application performance optimization. Version control systems such as Git

7. Added Advantage if experienced in: Node.js, AJAX, jQuery, Bootstrap, AngularJS

8. Working knowledge of other DBMS platforms (e.g., PostgreSQL, Oracle), Containerization tools like Docker, and orchestration platforms like Kubernetes

9. Understanding of virtual servers, virtual databases, and Web Application Firewalls (WAF)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates are to appear for a Walk-in-Selection Process at Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS House, 90 Ft DP Road, Behind Thakur Polytechnic, Off. W E Highway, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400101 on 9th July 2025. Registration time is from 9 AM to 10 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with application form in prescribed format and other relevant documents / certificates in support of the candidate’s eligibility and identity in original and 01 (one) set of self-attested photocopies also

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here