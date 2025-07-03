Applications are invited for recruitment of 136 vacant positions or jobs under TPSC Tripura in 2025.

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Govt. of Tripura on regular basis in 2025.

Name of post : Agriculture Officer

No. of posts : 136

Essential Qualification : A Bachelor Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture from recognized University/ Institution.

Desirable:

i) Knowledge of Agro-climatic condition of Tripura.

ii) Knowledge of Bengali or Kokborok.

Selection Procedure : The Selection Process consists of 2(two) successive stage:-

1. Written Examination of 180 (One hundred and eighty) marks(MCQ base) (3 Hours).

2. Interview/Personality test of 20 (twenty) marks.

Age: 40 years as on 20-08-2025. Upper age is relaxable by 5 years in case of ST/SC candidates, Govt. Servants and other categories as specified by the State Government from time to time. The Govt. Employees belonging to ST/SC/ other categories shall not get this relaxation over and above the general relaxation of five(5) years available to them.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in/ from 24-07-2025 to 20-08-2025 (5.30 PM)

Application Fees :

Rs. 350/-(Rupees three hundred and fifty) for General Candidates and Rs.250/-(Rupees two hundred & fifty) only for ST/SC/ BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped Candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here