New Delhi: A man in Delhi’s Karol Bagh was arrested for allegedly murdering a rickshaw puller after he refused to share a chapati.

As per reports, the deceased rickshaw puller has been identified as 40-year-old Munna while the accused was identified to be a ragpicker named Firoz Khan.

He was arrested from a park in Karol Bagh.

As per the police, a man was found lying on the road on July 26. He was recovered by locals and was immediately taken to the hospital where he was unfortunately declared dead.

Following this, a case was registered and on investigating they found an eyewitness who told the police about the entire incident.

He informed the police that the deceased was attacked by Firoz who was in a drunken state. He claimed that the deceased had given the accused one chapati but refused to give him a second one.

Khan started to yell at Munna for refusing to give him the chapati but when Munna retaliated, he (Khan) brought out a knife and stabbed him.

The eyewitness told the police that he did try to catch him but failed.

The police then initiated a search for the accused and arrested from a nearby park.

The accused has confessed his crime to the police.