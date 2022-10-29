Gurgaon: While Army personnel protect the country from all sorts of evil, sometimes even they are not spared by miscreants.

A retired Lieutenant General’s house in Sector 23 was raided by thieves looting jewellery, cash and watches amounting to Rs 15 lakh.

The victim has been identified as Lt Gen (retd) H S Bedi.

Also Read: Mizoram urges Assam govt to defer border talks on November 4

He said that the theft in his house occurred between 1.30 pm on October 26 and 1 pm on October 27.

He was in New Delhi with his family when the thieves broke into his house.

According to his complaint, the thieves stole silver items worth Rs 4 lakh, gold ornaments of Rs 2.5 lakh, approximately Rs 4.5 lakh cash, diamond earrings worthRs 2 lakh and luxury watches worth Rs 2 lakh.

Also Read: Nagaland to provide cash incentives for medal winners in ‘Northeast Olympics’: CM Rio

An FIR was registered under sections 457 (house-trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Palam Vihar police station.

Police said that they are investigating the matter.