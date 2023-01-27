Famous Youtuber and Pilot Gaurav Taneja created history by drawing a large Indian map in the air under his mission called ‘Aasman Mein Bharat’ on 74th Republic Day

He achieved the remarkable fear of flying for 350 kilometres in 3 hours to create a stunning outline of the vast map of India.

Taking to Microblogging site, Twitter, he shared his achievement of having created ‘history’ with ‘the largest map of Bharat.’

“We created History, the largest map of Bharat. Flew for almost 3 hrs and made a 350 km long map. Aapke support aur Bharat Mata ke aashirvaad ke bina possible nahi tha. #AasmanMeinBharat #HappyRepublicDay,” he wrote.

He flew it accompanied by his wife Captain Ritu Rathee, who he had tagged in the post.

We created History, the largest map of Bharat .

Flew for almost 3 hrs and made a, 350 Km long map.

.

Aapke support auur Bharat Mata ke aashirvaad ke bina possible nahi tha.

.#AasmanMeinBharat #HappyRepublicDay @captriturathee pic.twitter.com/EtGMw2ZeHy — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) January 26, 2023

‘Aasman Mein Bharat’ mission is Gaurav’s initiative to manifest his journey as a pilot.

Moreover, the mission is also a tribute to the nation and an attempt to take India to its peak level. The post gathered 1 million views.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi began with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag as per tradition, followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi graced the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest and watched the majestic Kartavya Path along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders.