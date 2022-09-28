Kolkata: The police have arrested a 29-year-old YouTuber from West Bengal’s Nadia district who had allegedly been creating objectionable memes on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The accused has been identified as Tuhin Mondal.

He was arrested from his house in Bapujinagar in the Taherpur police station area.

Also Read: Assam: Man arrested with gecko in Guwahati

The Kolkata Police’s Intelligence Branch arrested him based after a complaint was filed by a 21-year-old man. The complaint was filed at the Taratala police station in south Kolkata.

The Kolkata Police after his arrest said that he is accused of making provocative and derogatory content against the West Bengal Chief Minister. He is also said to have no steady means of income.

The target behind is content as per the police was to defame her.

Also Read: Assam: Situation along China border in east is peaceful, says IAF’s EAC chief in Guwahati

The complainant in his complaint stated that the content by the accused is capable of inciting violence and disrupting the peace.

At least seven others are also accused in the case filed by the complainant. All the others are content creators as well and are now wanted by the police.