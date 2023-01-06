GUWAHATI: Micro blogging site – Twitter was recently hacked.

Hackers stole the email addresses of more than 200 million Twitter users and posted them on an online hacking forum, Reuters reported.

The breach “will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing,” Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity-monitoring firm Hudson Rock, wrote on LinkedIn.

He called it “one of the most significant leaks I’ve seen.”

Reuters could not independently verify if the data on the forum was authentic and came from Twitter. Screenshots of the hacker forum, where the data appeared on Wednesday, have circulated online.

Twitter has not commented on the report, which Gal first posted about on social media on 24 December, nor responded to inquiries about the breach since that date.

There were no clues to the identity or location of the hacker or hackers behind the breach.

It may have taken place as early as 2021, which was before Elon Musk took over ownership of the company last year.

Claims about the size and scope of the breach initially varied with early accounts in December saying 400m email addresses and phone numbers were stolen.