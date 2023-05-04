RBI Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Programme Coordinator & Media Analyst vacancies

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Programme Coordinator and Communication Consultant/Media Analyst.

Name of post : Programme Coordinator (College of Supervisors) on full time contract

No. of posts : 2

Educational qualifications :

Essential: Post Graduate in areas of Economics and Finance from a reputed university / Institute Desirable: Degrees / Certifications viz. CA, CFA, FRM, CISA and those of this genre. PhD in areas of Economics and Finance.

Experience : Minimum 10 years’ experience in teaching courses on various financial risks in academic institutions or 5 years’ experience as a member of faculty in training institutions meeting the learning needs of the personnel in the financial sector. Shall have domain knowledge in the area of Business Risk and Assurance functions as also one or more areas such as financial regulation, financial sector supervision and resilience in financial system.

Name of post : Communication Consultant/Media Analyst on full time contract

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualifications :

Post-Graduation and a Graduation with first class (equivalent to 60%) in Mass Communication / Journalism / Public Relations of a reputed institute, preferably affiliated to / recognized by a reputed university.

OR

Post-Graduation and a Graduation with first class (equivalent to 60%) in Economics / Literature with Diploma in Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relations of minimum one-year duration conducted by reputed institutes, preferably affiliated to / recognized by a reputed university

Experience : Minimum 10 years’ experience in Journalism/Media preferably in economic/financial reporting,

OR

Minimum 10 years’ experience in public relations preferably with banks, financial institutions, financial sector regulators

How to apply : The candidates applying for the post must submit their application (Application Form) by post/courier/hand delivery to “The General Manager, Reserve Bank of India Services Board, 3rd Floor, RBI Building, Opp. Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai – 400008” in the prescribed format. Also, a copy of the application along with supporting documents has to be mailed with subject as “Application for the post of Communication Consultant/ Media Analyst’ – #Name of the candidate#”

The application, enclosing all prescribed documents should reach the Board’s Office on or before 6.00 P.M. on May 24, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2