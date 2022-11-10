Noida: A rape accused who was being pursued by the police tried to run over a security guard with his car in a housing society in Noida.

The incident took place at the Amrapali Zodiac, located in sector 120 of Noida.

The accused was approached by the police earlier and to evade arrest, he fled the spot. When the security in charge tried to stop him, he attempted to run over him.

The incident was recorded on CCTV where it was clearly seen that the security personnel was just about to get crushed.

The accused is a general manager at a private company.

He was accused of rape by a woman who works with him.

The police based on the complaint had reached out to arrest him but he fled the spot.

The police are now searching for him.

No injuries were reported so far.