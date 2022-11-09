GUWAHATI: From now onwards, the police personnel in Assam will be trained by retired veterans of the Indian Army.

This was approved by the Assam cabinet in a meeting on Wednesday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that at least 34 retired Army personnel will appointed by the government to impart training to the state’s police personnel in battalions.

The retired Army personnel will be appointed by the Assam government as additional superintendents of police (ASPs) on contractual basis.

“To strengthen the training programmes with police battalions, 34 retired Army personnel will be appointed/engaged as additional superintendents of police (Training) for all battalions on contractual basis,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated in a statement.

These retired Army personnel, who will be appointed as ASPs to train personnel of the police battalions in Assam, will “report to special DIG (Training) for meeting core objectives”.

Several other key decisions in regards to installation of smart meters, enhancement of power supply and bringing parity in pay/promotion of ACS and APS officers were also taken during the Assam cabinet meeting.

“In order to remove disparity in remuneration of ACS (Assam Civil Service) and APS (Assam Police Service) officers, approval (has been given) to bringing parity to pay and promotions (up to selection grade level) for both ACS and APS officers,” the Assam CM said.

He added: “This decision will ensure faster promotion and broad uniformity and standardisation across services.”