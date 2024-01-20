Ayodhya: Anticipation surrounding the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya turned into controversy on Friday as a photo of the newly installed Ram Lalla idol leaked online, causing a stir among officials and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple’s chief priest, expressed strong displeasure.

He clarified that the image circulating on social media, showing the idol with open eyes, is inaccurate as the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) rituals are still ongoing and the idol’s eyes are only opened during the ceremony.

He said that an investigation would be initiated to identify the source of the leak, if any.

The Trust, responsible for managing the temple, is also considering legal action against the person responsible for the leak.

They suspect possible involvement from individuals engaged in construction work at the site.

The leaked photo depicts the 51-inch black stone idol, carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, in a standing posture adorned with a rose garland.

It was earlier revealed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

This new idol was installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday, replacing the temporary idols that have been worshipped there since 1949.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

The temple is expected to open to the public on January 23.