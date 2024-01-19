Guwahati: Following in the footsteps of the Central government, the state government on Thursday declared a half-holiday as well on January 22 in the state ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The state government notice reads, “All state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Assam will remain closed till 2: 30 pm on account of this holiday.”

The decision will encourage the people of the state to actively involve themselves in the celebrations of the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Earlier on Thursday, the Central Government issued a notice which mentions half-day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of the Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony.

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024,” the order issued to all central government ministries/ departments reads.