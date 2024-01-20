Guwahati: Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) apprehended a suspected drug peddler and seized over 16 grams of suspected heroin from his possession in Guwahati.

Acting on specific intelligence, STF officials intercepted the 32-year-old accused, Deyarul Hoque, near Beltola Bazar in Guwahati.

Hoque, a resident of the Dakhingaon area of Kahilipara in Guwahati, originally hails from Barhad village under Hathauri Police Station in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

He was driving a car with registration number AS 03 T 0423 at the time of his arrest.

During a thorough search, the STF team recovered 16.9 grams of suspected heroin neatly packed in 13 vials, two mobile phones, and Rs 5,750 in cash from Hoque’s possession.

Additionally, his car was also seized as evidence.

Police said that the suspect is known to be a habitual offender and had been arrested earlier in a similar case as well.

The police said that he is now being investigated and his associates will also be arrested soon.