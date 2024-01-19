Guwahati: The President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2024 to 19 exceptional children in an award ceremony that will take place at Vigyan Bhawan on 22nd January 2024.

A 16-year-old boy from Guwahati is also a part of this elite list.

The name of the boy is Saiyam Mazumdar, and he is a professional snake rescuer and wildlife conservationist.

Saiyam also takes a keen interest in rescuing dogs.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on 23rd January, 2024.

Minister of Women & Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani will interact with the children and congratulate them for their exemplary performances in their respective categories along with Minister of State, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2024 will be conferred upon 19 children selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievements in the fields of Art and Culture (7), Bravery (1), Innovation (1), Science & Technology (1), Social Service (4), and Sports (5).

There are nine boys and 10 girls among the awardees belonging to 18 States and UTs including two Aspirational districts.