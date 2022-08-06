NEW DELHI: The Congress, on Saturday, said that the BJP-led central government has been worshiping ‘Ravaan’ in the name of ‘Ram’.

“In the name of ‘Ram’, this government has been worshipping ‘Raavan’,” senior Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told news agency ANI.

This statement from Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury came in response to union home minister Amit Shah’s reaction to Congress’s nation-wide protest on Friday against soaring prices of commodities.

Union home minister Amit Shah had said: “Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi.”

Also read: Assam: Couple mowed down by train in Khetri

Reacting to this statement from the union home minister, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “Congress is protesting against astronomical price hike and unprecedented rate of unemployment which the BJP can’t tolerate.”

“That is why they are trying to divert the attention of common people by resorting to their only weapon ‘Ram’,” he added.

“People are afflicted under their rule. Congress exposed this government as anti-people and pro-corporate,” the Congress leader said.

On Friday, police detained Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders — dragging them into police vehicles —as they were protesting against unemployment and price-rise.

Also read: Meghalaya CM rules out independent probe on ‘brothel’ allegations against arrested state BJP VP Bernard Marak

Police had barricaded key areas to disallow the protest. The party had announced a march to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

“What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up,” Rahul Gandhi had said.