The health minister of Punjab – Vijay Singla has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Punjab police.

Prior to his arrest, Vijay Singla was sacked by chief minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann from his cabinet.

Charges of corruption have been labelled against Vijay Singla for allegedly seeking “1 per cent cut in allotment of tenders and purchase of goods related to the department”.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said: “Only I knew about this case, neither the media nor the Opposition had an idea about it. Had I wanted I would have covered it up. And had I done so, I would have not only failed my conscience but also the lakhs of people who trusted me.”

“I am taking strong action against him. I am sacking him from my Cabinet and directing the Police to take action against him. He has confessed to this crime,” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann added.

Mann further said that the new Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in Punjab would show zero tolerance for corruption.

Notably, in 2015, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had sacked his food and civil supplies minister after a video of him seeking a bribe was shown to him.