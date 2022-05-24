The Meghalaya BJP has demanded the resignation of chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The BJP has demanded the resignation of Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma over alleged corruption.

This demand of the Meghalaya BJP comes in the aftermath of the collapse of the dome of the under-construction assembly building of the state in New Shillong Township.

Notably, the BJP is a constituent of the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya.

“Conrad Sangma should resign as chief minister of Meghalaya. He has been unsuccessful in fighting corruption,” Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak said.

Also read: Newly constructed Meghalaya Assembly building’s dome collapses

Marak further reportedly claimed that the “BJP approved appointment” of Conrad Sangma as chief minister of Meghalaya anticipating “good governance and all round development of the state with zero corruption”.

“Everyone is disappointed as the poor remained poor and weak perished, including the youths who are stranded without job opportunities,” he said.

The Meghalaya BJP further dared CM Conrad Sangma to order a CBI inquiry into the incident of collapse of dome of the under-construction assembly building of the state in New Shillong Township.

The Meghalaya BJP leader added: “People are disappointed and have lost in Conrad Sangma. So, the BJP wants him to step down owning moral responsibility for failing to tackle corruption.”