Shillong: In a shocking incident, the dome of the new Meghalaya Assembly building in Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong Township collapsed on Sunday.

As per reports, the dome was installed recently.

The incident took place at midnight and there were no casualties or injuries reported.

PWD (Building) Executive Engineer, Ransom Sutnga speaking to the media said that the dome collapsed because of the design.

He said that the dome was heavy and the struck could not support it.

He further informed that the height of the dome is about 65 meters while the height of the minar was 13 meters.

With this size, the weight of the dome reaches 70 tonnes.

The official further added that now it will take two weeks to clear the debris and a new design, a lighter one will be ready in eight to nine months.

BJP leader Bernard Marak said, “Construction of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had started in June 2019.”

He claimed that the building is being constructed by Uttar Pradesh-based Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd, and the total cost is Rs 127 crore.

“Initially, the Meghalaya government had prepared a budget estimate of Rs 145 crore for the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, but the firm that got the contract, quoted an amount of Rs 127 crore, about Rs 18 crore lower than the estimated amount”, he added.