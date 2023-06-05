NEW DELHI: After the wrestlers , a few days back, decided to immerse their medals, won at various championships, in Ganga at Haridwar, a delegation, consisting of wrestlers and their coaches purportedly met Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence on late Saturday, sources revealed on Monday.

However, ironically, the Ministry of Home Affairs has denied that any such meeting took place.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday urged them to ‘trust’ the Delhi Police investigation and ‘be patient till its conclusion.



On the other hand, Chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray, sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, urging him to address the legitimate grievances of the women wrestlers who have accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Raj Thackeray in his letter has reportedly said, “The motto of Khelo India would remain a dream if we allow a picture to be painted of the government that is indifferent to their grievances.

“I request you to look into this matter and bring out a solution,” Raj Thackeray had reportedly written to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait, who rushed to Haridwar on Tuesday and persuaded the wrestlers to defer the immersion of their medals for five days, called a meeting of khap leaders at Sauram village in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday.

He said leaders of 30-35 khaps from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Punjab are expected to attend the mahapanchayat.

Brij Bhushan, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and a BJP MP from UP, has been accused of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation by seven female wrestlers, including a minor. He has been named in two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police on April 28, including one under the POCSO Act pertaining to the allegations of the minor wrestler.

