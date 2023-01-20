New Delhi: A large contingent of wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat, met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to discuss the ongoing protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The meeting, however, remained inconclusive as the wrestlers refused to back down from their demand that the government immediately disband the WFI.

Also Read: Assam zoo gets new guests as lioness Rani gives birth 2 healthy cubs

The wrestlers have been protesting since Wednesday morning against the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers and intimidation by its president. The meeting was also attended by former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat, Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi and Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan.

Also Read: Assam: Veteran Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan passes away at 89

As per some reports, the government is asking the wrestlers to end their protest as the WFI has been given 72 hours to respond to allegations of sexual harassment of multiple female athletes.

However, the athletes are standing by their demand that the WFI be disbanded first. Another meeting between the wrestlers and the Sports Minister is scheduled for Friday.