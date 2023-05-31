WATCH VIDEO

NEW DELHI: A video has gone viral on the social media that showed union minister and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi running away from reporters when grilled about wrestlers protest.

The incident happened in the day when top wrestlers from India reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a protest against wrestling federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh.

The protesting wrestlers have accused WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual harassment to wrestlers, including a minor.

In the viral video a female reporter with iNews Hindi, a YouTube channel that has over 789,000 subscribers, asked Lekhi, “Wrestlers are going to immerse their medals, what would you like to comment on it?”

Lekhi began running and the journalist gave chase, with several others in tow.

Lekhi finally said, “The legal process is going on.”

Hours before this incident, Lekhi had inaugurated a toilet and water cooler in Delhi’s Connaught Place.

Meanwhile, international wrestling body United World Wrestling (UWW) has condemned the treatment and detention of Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, who have been protesting since April 23.

The UWW expressed disappointment over “lack of results” of the probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The UWW also urged the authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations, “failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag”.

The international wrestling body also informed that it “already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi”.