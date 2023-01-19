NEW DELHI: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment and physical abuse by top Indian wrestlers.

Among the Indian wrestlers, who have accused the BJP MP of sexual harassment are Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik and Bajrang Punia.

Notably, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

However, Singh has denied the allegations and told ANI that if such a thing has indeed happened, he will ‘hang’ himself.

It may be mentioned here that in 2021, Singh was reportedly caught on camera slapping a wrestler at the under-15 nationals in Ranchi.

The top Indian wrestlers, who accused the BJP leader of sexual harassment, staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The protesting wrestlers pointed to Singh’s alleged ‘dictatorship’ in running the federation, noting that mistreatment of wrestlers had been going on for years.

“Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president,” Vinesh Phogat was quoted as saying by The Wire.

She stressed that the WFI president is also involved in the sexual harassment of “so many girls.”