POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Officer Trainee vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in POWERGRID.

POWERGRID is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Officer Trainee (Company Secretary).

Name of post : Officer Trainee (Company Secretary)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Candidates should be Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of

India. Only those candidates who possess the above qualification as on the last date of application are eligible.

Upper Age Limit : 28 years as on 4th May 2023 (Candidates should have been born on or after 5th

May 1995)

Selection Procedure : The selection process will comprise of Written Test (CBT), followed by Group

Discussion and Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ up to 4th May 2023

Application Fees : Candidates should pay a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500/- through online mode. SC/ST/PwD/ ExSM/ Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

