Guwahati: A prostitution racket disguised as “wife-swapping” parties has been busted by the Chennai police.

The racket, operating for the past eight years in Chennai and other cities, targeted single men and lured them into participating in wife-swapping parties.

Eight men, identified as Senthil Kumar, Kumar, Chandramohan, Sankar, Velraj, Perarasan, Selvan, and Venkateshkumar, were arrested for organizing these events.

They charged men between Rs 13,000 and Rs 25,000 for participation, promising them access to multiple women.

The racket was uncovered after neighbours raised concerns about the excessive noise and large gatherings at a house in Panaiyur.

Police raided the house and found middle-aged businessmen in separate rooms with women.

The rescued women, all married, were allowed to leave with their families after providing written statements.

The eight arrested men were remanded in judicial custody.