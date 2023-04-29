MUMBAI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal delivered a speech at the ongoing India Calling Conference, organized by the IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry here on Saturday.

The session titled ‘India Rising – Inviting Partnerships for Growth’ was also attended by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of State (MoS) of Railways & Textiles, Darshanaben Jardosh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is forging ahead with a never before speed.

“In less than nine years since India has become a US$ 3.5 trillion economy.

“This blistering speed of the growth is historic and this remarkable feat is the result of Gati Shakti.

“Gati Shakti NMP heralded a new chapter in governance.

Also read: Centre to explore Northeast’s waterways potential: Sarbananda Sonowal

“The multi-modal connectivity provides integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another.

“It facilitates last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people,” Sonowal said.

The Union Minister also appraised how the country has achieved a record value of goods exported in the financial year 2022-23 with an increase of staggering Rs two lakh crore in value terms compared to the same period in the corresponding year.

Speaking on this, Sonowal said, “It is as a result of those transformational initiatives that in Financial Year 2023, India’s Goods exports touched US $ 447 billion, up from US $ 422 billion last year which translates into a huge increase of more than Rs two lakh crores in a year.”

Also read: Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal takes part in DHSK College Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Under PM Gati Shakti NMP, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has identified 101 projects worth Rs 62,227 crores for implementation by 2025.

Out of these 101 projects, 26 projects worth Rs 8897 crore have been completed, 42 projects amounting Rs 15,343 crore are under development while and 33 projects worth Rs 36638 crore are under implementation.

Also read: BJP is the only party of hope for North East and Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal

Out of the projects under implementation, 14 projects worth Rs 20,537 crore are expected to be completed by December, 2023.

The session was also attended by Anant Singhania, president, IMC; Dinesh Joshi, chairman, International Business Committee; Mark Fernandes, chairman, IMC Shipping and Logistic Committee; and Ajit Mangrulkar, director general, IMC.

Also read: Sarbananda Sonowal asks all Ports to prepare master plan to become Mega Ports by 2047