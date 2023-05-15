NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi retains a special affection towards Northeastern states.

A few days ago, replying to a letter written by Nazakat Choudhary, a resident of Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi said that the Northeast is ‘Na Dil se duur, na Dilli se duur’.

Keeping this in mind, the government has constantly strived for the development of Northeastern states.

He has referred to the unprecedented development in these states in various sectors during the last few years.

Be it agriculture, or industry, or connectivity, Northeastern states have emerged as the growth engines of the nation.

Earlier, Nazakat Choudhary had written a letter to the Prime Minister, writing how he felt inspired through Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme and has returned from a visit to Assam.

Extending a special thanks to the Prime Minister, he has pointed out that this visit has become a memorable experience of a lifetime.

In his reply, the Prime Minister writes that this journey from the land of Tawi to the land of Brahmaputra brings together two states of the nation.

The Prime Minister has noted that through his enthusiastic participation in Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme and the change that has come about in Nazakat Choudhary’s perspective, is heartening.

The Prime Minister has pointed out that the state of Assam is one of the most beautiful regions in terms of both nature and culture.

In the letter, the Prime Minister says, “Witnessing the multi-hued cultural splendour of Assam during the festival of Bihu, marvelling at the massive Brahmaputra River, learning about great personalities such as Veer Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Sankaradeva, and enjoying unique products like Muga silk, Tezpur litchi, Joha rice, Boka chaul and Kaji Nemu is truly an incredible experience”.

“I have a particularly special liking for the Gamosa from Assam,’ he added.

Describing the diversity of India as its special trait, Prime Minister Modi says, “India is home to many cultures, cuisines, customs and lifestyles, where people belonging to different communities, practising different faiths, speaking different languages, observing different rituals not only coexist but also celebrate each other’s diverse way of life”.

He also said, “It is this aspect of our nation that has drawn the world towards us”.

“This natural and instinctive love for diversity is our real strength and has kept us united through centuries,” he further added.

The Prime Minister has expressed the confidence that Nazakat will share these experiences with his friends and inspire them to experience the unique spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

He said that such efforts bring states and cultures closer to each other and strengthen the nation’s unity.