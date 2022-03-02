Guwahati: Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy with election campaigns instead of evacuating the stranded Indians in Ukraine.

Gaurav Gogoi said, “Around 150 Assamese and thousands from other parts of the country are stranded in Ukraine amidst the ongoing war. But, we see a very little effort from the Indian government.”

He said that instead of taking any initiatives to evacuate the people, PM Modi is busy with election campaigns in UP and Punjab.

“The only thing he seems to be worried about is being in power and willing elections”, he added.

He added that as of now the entire focus of the government and PM Modi should have been towards Ukraine and the people stranded there but they are only engaged with the elections.

“They got the power by winning elections with the vote of the people of the country but forgot their responsibility towards the Indians during this time of crisis”, he added.

It may be mentioned that more than 15000 Indians have been estimated to have been stranded in Ukraine as it is in the middle of a war with Russia.