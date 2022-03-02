As Russian forces continue with indiscriminate missile strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, approximately 150 Indian students are still left trapped in the city.

These 150 Indian students are reported to be stuck in a hostel in Kharkiv city.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities have reportedly started to evacuate the foreign students, including Indians, from Kharkiv to a safer location.

Foreign students being evacuated by Ukrainian officials.

One of the buildings of Karazin National University in Kharkiv was engulfed in fire on Wednesday morning after being hit by Russian missile.

Meanwhile, Russian envoy to India has stated that Russia has noted India’s requests for evacuation of Indian nationals from eastern Ukraine.

“We are in touch with the Indian authorities for Indians stranded in Kharkiv, and other areas of eastern Ukraine. We have received India’s requests for emergency evacuation of all those stuck there via Russian territory,” Denis Alipov, Russian ambassador-designate to India said.

On the other hand, the Indian team of officials which has been deployed at Russian city of Belgorod, couldn’t reach the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv for evacuation owing to heavy bombardment.

On Tuesday, one Indian student was killed in a missile strike by Russian forces on Kharkiv.