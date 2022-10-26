Chennai: Illegal animal trade in the past few months seem to have seen a rise in India as a passenger was apprehended in Chennai by Customs officials with five exotic animals.

The officials apprehended the passenger after ge arrived from Bangkok on October 23.

He tried to sneak the animals inside his check-in baggage.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews progress of riverfront beautification work in Guwahati

As per reports, he brought in five Dwarf and Common spotted Cuscus.

The animals were found during the checking of his baggage.

On 23.10.22, Custom officers seized/detained 5Nos. of Dwarf and Common spotted Cuscus concealed inside check-in baggage from a pax who arrived from Bangkok. All the Cuscus were deported to Thailand as advised by AQ authorities. Pax arrested@cbic_india pic.twitter.com/PDew3FxmVy — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) October 25, 2022

After the documentation and legal proceedings, the passenger was arrested and the animals were sent back to Thailand for rehabilitation.

Also Read: Assam: ‘Swastika’ pose by Pathsala woman this Diwali takes internet by storm

It may be mentioned that many animals from across borders are reported to have been smuggled into India in the past few months.

Of the animals, there were even Kangaroos that are known to be native to Australia.