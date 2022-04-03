New Delhi: A total of 2,042 security personnel from across the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) died in the last three years in the line of duty, said Union Home Ministry.



Giving the information in response to a Parliamentary Question, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said that these included 47 gazetted officers while the remaining 1,195 were non-gazetted personnel of the general duty cadre.



According to the data, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost six officers and 303 other ranks in 2019, five officers and 283 other ranks in 2020 and seven officers and 346 other ranks in 2021.



The Border Security Force (BSF) lost five officers and 190 other ranks in 2019, seven officers and 266 other ranks in 2020, and eight officers and 252 other ranks in 2021.



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police lost four officers and 92 other ranks in 2019, one officer and 100 other ranks in 2020 and two officers and 103 other ranks in 2021.



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) saw 15 other ranks die in 2019, one officer and nine other ranks in 2020 and none in 2021 while the Assam Rifle lost two other ranks in 2019, five in 2020, and one officer and five other ranks in 2021.



The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) lost five officials in 2019, 14 in 2020, and five in 2021.

