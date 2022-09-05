Applications are invited for various medical positions in OIL India Limited.

OIL India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Authorised Medical Attendant on part time contractual basis in its Kolkata office.

Name of post : Authorised Medical Attendant

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Counsellor vacancy in TISS Guwahati

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate / post-graduate medical professionals (Doctors) having 58% marks in graduation levels (MBBS) with minimum 10 years’ hospital / clinical experience

Age Limit : 40-60 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply with detailed bio-data and two recent passport size photographs on or before 23rd September, 2022 to CGM (Kolkata Office), Oil India Limited, 4 India Exchange Place, 4th Floor, ICC Building, Kolkata – 700 001.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies in Goreswar College