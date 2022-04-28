Applications are invited for various legal positions in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Law Officers.

Name of post : Assistant Law Officer

No. of posts : 5

Also read : IOCL Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Graduate Engineer and Graduate Apprentice Engineer vacancies

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Law(LLB or equivalent—full time degree from recognized Indian University/Institute) with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST candidates). Students in the final semester of the qualifying course can also apply. However, they must be able to produce marksheet and course completion certificate/provisional degree with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST candidates) on or before 31.08.2022. Candidates must appear for CLAT-2022 (Common Law Admission Test-2022) Post Graduate programme (conducted only by the Consortium of National Law Universities).

Pay Scale : E0 Level : Rs. 30000/-120000/-

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 30 years as on last date of online application in NTPC.

How to apply : The candidates need to apply in online mode in NTPC for the post of Assistant Law Officer on the website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in with their CLAT-2022 Admit Card number.

Commencement of online application by candidates for NTPC: June 15, 2022

Last date for online application by candidates for NTPC: June 29, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Nalbari Commerce College Recruitment 2022