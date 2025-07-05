Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 1 Nos Ultrasound Assistant & 3 Nos Staff Nurse on contractual position under the research project titled “A Multicentric Evaluation of Indian Population-specific Tools for Antenatal Estimation of Gestational Age.” The position is purely on a temporary contractual basis under the BRIC- Translational health Science And Technology Institute, THSTI supervision of the Principal Investigator of the research Project at AIIMS Guwahati.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Ultrasound Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduation in Nursing/ Radiology/ Medical Imaging / Radiology techniques / Imaging technology

or any other related field from a recognized university or institution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

Diploma in Nursing/ Radiology/ Medical Imaging / Radiology techniques / Imaging technology

or any other related field from a recognized university or institution with one year (1) of post

qualification experience in relevant field.

Desirable:

1. Expertise in clinical research, especially in maternal and child health/ Radiology/ Medical Imaging.

2. Hands-on experience with ultrasound equipment and performing basic imaging tasks.

3. Proficiency in data entry and management using electronic systems.

4. Command of Excel and basic computer applications.

Emoluments : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxable by 5 years in case of a experienced candidate)

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognised University.

OR

GNM from a recognised university with one (1) years’ of post-qualification experience in clinical research.

Desirable:

1. Good communication skills in Hindi and English

2. Experience in clinical research in the maternal and child health domain.

3. Familiarity with Good Clinical Practice (GCP) guidelines.

4. Experience in performing anthropometry and blood pressure monitoring for pregnant women.

5. Knowledge of electronic data collection tools.

6. Proficiency in Excel and basic computer skills.

Emoluments : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxable by 5 years in case of a experienced candidate)

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their applications using the following Google Form links:

Ultra Sound Assistant: https://forms.gle/jaZcQ5HmaLFJzTx86

Staff Nurse: https://forms.gle/rNoT9SAnCxraFpVJ7

Last date for submission of applications is 17th July 2025

Shortlisted candidates will be notified via email/Institute website.

No separate information will be provided to candidates who are not shortlisted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here