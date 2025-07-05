ICAI CA May 2025 results to be declared on July 6: Check details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations held in May 2025 on July 6.

According to the official announcement, results for the Final and Intermediate exams are likely to be released around 2 PM, while the Foundation exam results are expected by 5 PM on the same day.

Candidates will be able to access their results on the following official websites:

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

icai.org

To check their results, candidates must enter their registration number and roll number.

ICAI CA May 2025 Result Timings:

Final and Intermediate: Around 2 PM, July 6

Foundation: Around 5 PM, July 6

How to Check ICAI CA Result 2025:

1.Visit the official ICAI website – icai.org

2. Click on the ‘CA Result 2025’ link on the homepage

3. Enter your registration number, roll number, and PIN

4. Enter the captcha code and submit

5. The result will appear on the screen

6. Download and save a copy for future reference

To qualify, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% in each paper and an aggregate of at least 50% in each group.

These results hold significance for candidates aiming to participate in the ICAI campus placement drive scheduled for August–September 2025. Registration for the placement programme will open on July 10 and close on July 20.