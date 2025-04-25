Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results 2025: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has officially declared the results for Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) examinations today, Friday, April 25.

Students who appeared for these exams can now access their scores on the NBSE’s official website – nbsenl.edu.in .

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To download their results, candidates will need to log in using their Roll Number and Password. The board has confirmed that students will be able to view and download their marksheets directly from the portal.

NBSE 2025 Exam Dates:

Class 10 (HSLC): February 12 to February 24

Class 12 (HSSLC): February 11 to March 7

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to Check NBSE HSLC & HSSLC Results 2025:

1.Visit the official NBSE website: nbsenl.edu.in

2. Click on the HSLC or HSSLC result link on the homepage

3. Enter your Roll Number and submit

4. View your result displayed on the screen

5. Download and print a copy for future reference

Distribution of Mark Sheets:

NBSE has announced that physical mark sheets and other official documents will be distributed to Centre Superintendents between May 2 and May 6.

These superintendents are responsible for collecting the documents and distributing them to the schools under their respective centres.

In case a Centre Superintendent is unable to collect the documents personally, they may authorize someone else to do so on their behalf.