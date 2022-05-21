NTPC Recruitment 2022 Assistant Officer vacancies

Applications are invited for environmental management positions in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Officer (Environment Management).

Name of post : Assistant Officer (Environment Management)

No. of posts : 10 [ UR : 6, EWS : 1, OBC : 2, SC : 1]

Qualification : Graduate Engineering Degree in Environment with at least 60% marks OR Graduate with at least 60% marks with full time PG Degree / PG Diploma / MSc / MTech in Environment Engineering / Environment Science / Environmental Management with at least 60% marks from a recognized University / Institution

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000-1,20,000

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to June 3, 2022

Application Fees : Candidates belonging to General / EWS / OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC / ST / PwBD / XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

