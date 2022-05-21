Applications are invited for environmental management positions in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Officer (Environment Management).

Name of post : Assistant Officer (Environment Management)

No. of posts : 10 [ UR : 6, EWS : 1, OBC : 2, SC : 1]

Qualification : Graduate Engineering Degree in Environment with at least 60% marks OR Graduate with at least 60% marks with full time PG Degree / PG Diploma / MSc / MTech in Environment Engineering / Environment Science / Environmental Management with at least 60% marks from a recognized University / Institution

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000-1,20,000

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to June 3, 2022

Application Fees : Candidates belonging to General / EWS / OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC / ST / PwBD / XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

