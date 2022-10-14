Applications are invited for various technical positions in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainees in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil and Mining.

Name of post : Engineering Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 864

Pay Scale : Rs. 40,000/- to 1,40,000/-

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology / AMIE with not less than 65% marks as per respective Institute / University norms (55% for SC / ST / PwBD candidates). Candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2022

A candidate with the prescribed degree identified for the disciplines as given below can only apply for the post of EET in the respective discipline:

Electrical Engineering : Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical, Instrumentation & Control/ Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Electronics/ Power Engineering

Mechanical Engineering : Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial Engg./ Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal/ Mechanical & Automation/ Power Engineering

Electronics Engineering : Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Power/ Power Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics

Instrumentation Engineering : Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics, Instrumentation & Control

Civil Engineering : Civil / Construction Engineering

Mining Engineering : Mining

Age Limit : Upper Age limit for General/ EWS is 27 years as on last date of online application (age relaxation for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD/ XSM candidates applicable as per Government guidelines).

Selection Procedure : Candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2022. Candidates will be selected based on the GATE-2022 performance

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ from October 28, 2022 to November 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here