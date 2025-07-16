Aizawl: Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, is set to host the second edition of the urban downhill mountain biking event in November to promote sports and adventure tourism, officials said.

State Sports, Youth Services, and Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Tuesday chaired a meeting with officials from various departments, local leaders, and key event partners to review preparations for the upcoming biking event, they added.

Speaking at the meeting, Hmar emphasized the need to make the new edition of Red Bull Aizawl Tlang Ruam “bigger, more inclusive, and even more challenging.”

He highlighted the race’s potential not only to promote sports and adventure tourism but also to boost Aizawl’s visibility on the global map.

“Aizawl Tlang Ruam is a symbol of Mizoram’s growing capacity to host world-class events. Beyond being a sport, it is an opportunity to foster youth engagement, local economic growth, and global connectivity,” he said.

The first edition of Red Bull Aizawl Tlang Ruam, Asia’s first urban downhill mountain biking event, was successfully held in Aizawl in October last year.

The event brought together elite downhill riders from across India and abroad, marking a significant milestone in the country’s adventure sports scene.

It drew 22 participants, including two international professional riders, Tomas Slavik from the Czech Republic and Pedro Burns from Chile, who also served as mentors.

Officials said plans are underway to refine and expand the racing route to meet international standards for the upcoming event, which will be held between Aizawl’s Upper Republic locality and a junction in the ITI neighbourhood.