New Delhi: After the “gag order”, now a new circular by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated that demonstrations, protests, dharnas, fasts or religious ceremonies can no longer be held in the precincts of Parliament House.

“Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony”, the bulletin said.

Sharing the circular on Twitter Congress general secretary and chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh attacking the government said, “Vishguru’s latest salvo – D(h)arna Mana Hai!”

Earlier massive backlashes were seen after a list of words deemed to be unfit in the parliament was released just ahead of the new session scheduled to start on Monday.

Some of the words that made it to the list are ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’ and ‘Snoopgate’.

A few other words that shockingly made it to the list are some everyday expressions like ‘ashamed’, ‘abused, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘incompetent’.

This list has resulted in an instant protest by the opposition leaders. Some of them said that the ban on such words will ultimately hinder their right to critique the government.

The words were deemed to be unparliamentary in a new booklet issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat for both houses.

The booklet says words like ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’ and ‘khoon se kheti’ would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise.

Along with this, ‘Dohra charitra’, ‘nikamma’, ‘nautanki’, ‘dhindora peetna’ and ‘behri sarkar’ also makes up the list.

As per reports, Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.

In a tweet, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said, “You mean I can’t stand up in Lok Sabha & talk of how Indians have been betrayed by an incompetent government who should be ashamed of their hypocrisy?”

Some other others listed as unparliamentary:

‘Bloodshed’, ‘bloody’, ‘betrayed’, ‘ashamed’, ‘abused’, ‘cheated, ‘chamcha’, ‘chamchagiri’, ‘chelas’, ‘childishness’, ‘corrupt’, ‘coward’, ‘criminal’ and ‘crocodile tears’, ‘disgrace’, ‘donkey’, ‘drama’, ‘eyewash’, ‘fudge’, ‘hooliganism’, ‘hypocrisy’, ‘incompetent’, ‘mislead’, ‘lie’, ‘untrue’, ‘anarchist’, ‘gaddar’, ‘girgit’, ‘goons’, ‘ghadiyali ansu’, ‘apmaan’, ‘asatya’, ‘ahankaar’, ‘corrupt’, ‘kala din’, ‘kala bazaari’, ‘khareed farokht’, ‘danga’, ‘dalal’, ‘daadagiri’, ‘dohra charitra’, ‘bechara’, ‘bobcut’, ‘lollypop’, ‘vishwasghat’, ‘samvedanheen’, ‘foolish’, ‘pitthu’, ‘behri sarkar’, and ‘sexual harassment’.