New Delhi: Massive backlashes were seen after a list of words was deemed to be unfit in the parliament just ahead of the new session scheduled to start on Monday.

Some of the words that made it to the list are ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’ and ‘Snoopgate’.

A few other words that shockingly made it to the list are some everyday expressions like ‘ashamed’, ‘abused, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘incompetent’.

This list has resulted in an instant protest by the opposition leaders. Some of them said that the ban on such words will ultimately hinder their right to critique the government.

The words were deemed to be unparliamentary in a new booklet issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat for both houses.

The booklet says words like ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’ and ‘khoon se kheti’ would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise.

Along with this, ‘Dohra charitra’, ‘nikamma’, ‘nautanki’, ‘dhindora peetna’ and ‘behri sarkar’ also makes up the list.

As per reports, Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.

Reminded of this meme.

Agar karein toh karein kya, bolein toh bolein kya?

Sirf, Wah Modi ji wah !



Now seems like a reality!

PC: @sharmanagendar pic.twitter.com/dEgn6OK9bw — Priyanka Chaturvedi?? (@priyankac19) July 14, 2022

However, after this was out, TMC’s Derek O’Brien said that he would continue to use the words.

Session begins in a few days



GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs.



Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent



I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy https://t.co/ucBD0MIG16 — Derek O'Brien | ????? ?'???????? (@derekobrienmp) July 14, 2022

In a tweet, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said, “You mean I can’t stand up in Lok Sabha & talk of how Indians have been betrayed by an incompetent government who should be ashamed of their hypocrisy?”

Some other others listed as unparliamentary:

‘Bloodshed’, ‘bloody’, ‘betrayed’, ‘ashamed’, ‘abused’, ‘cheated, ‘chamcha’, ‘chamchagiri’, ‘chelas’, ‘childishness’, ‘corrupt’, ‘coward’, ‘criminal’ and ‘crocodile tears’, ‘disgrace’, ‘donkey’, ‘drama’, ‘eyewash’, ‘fudge’, ‘hooliganism’, ‘hypocrisy’, ‘incompetent’, ‘mislead’, ‘lie’, ‘untrue’, ‘anarchist’, ‘gaddar’, ‘girgit’, ‘goons’, ‘ghadiyali ansu’, ‘apmaan’, ‘asatya’, ‘ahankaar’, ‘corrupt’, ‘kala din’, ‘kala bazaari’, ‘khareed farokht’, ‘danga’, ‘dalal’, ‘daadagiri’, ‘dohra charitra’, ‘bechara’, ‘bobcut’, ‘lollypop’, ‘vishwasghat’, ‘samvedanheen’, ‘foolish’, ‘pitthu’, ‘behri sarkar’, and ‘sexual harassment’.